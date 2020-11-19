Versailles FFA members receive Greenhand degrees

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the 50 FFA members who received their Greenhand Degree at our monthly November FFA Chapter meeting on Nov. 17.
Versailles FFA Greenhand Degree recipients include: Dominic Barga, Colin Batten, Lane Bergman, William Bohman, Zach Browder, Braylon Davis, Emmit DeMange, Owen DeMange, Dylan Dunn, Jacob Garrison, Nicholas Gehret, Peyton Gettinger, Taylor Grilliot, Quentin Grillot, Cody Groff, Lauren Grogean, Trey Huber, Dylan Justice, Luke Kaiser, Zander Keller, Bradley King, Ryan Knapke, Alex Kunk, Haylee Lewis, Karlie Litten, Andrew Lyons, Shelby Marchal, Keegan May, Margret McGlinch, Xaiver Miller, Derek Morris, Dale Petitjean, Payton Platfoot, Josephine Pothast, Jacob Ruhenkamp, Colin Roll, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Morgan Schlater, Jared Seibert, Jayden Stroup, Matthew Subler, Lucas Timmerman, Jared Thacker, Jeremiah Wagner, Taylor Wagner, Chase Wise, Lincoln Winner, Andrew Wuebker, and Danica York.
In order to get this degree, the member worked hard to learn the FFA creed, recite the FFA motto, and pass a Greenhand test. Collin Batten, Josie Pohtast, Andrew Wuebker, Maggie McGlinch, and Blake Schmitmeyer each recited a paragraph of the creed at the meeting before the awards were handed out.
Thank you to our guest speaker, Riley Bell, who spoke to the Greenhands on zoom. She serves as the Vice President at Large and is a senior at Tri-Valley High School and a very active member of the Tri-Valley FFA Chapter located in Dresden, Ohio. In addition parents of Greenhand FFA Degree recipients were in attendance. After the meeting, FFA members and guest enjoyed apple cider and a variety of pumpkin desserts and cookies. Congratulations to all the Greenhands.