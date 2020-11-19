Versailles FFA members receive Greenhand degrees

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the 50 FFA members who received their Greenhand Degree at our monthly November FFA Chapter meeting on Nov. 17.

Versailles FFA Greenhand Degree recipients include: Dominic Barga, Colin Batten, Lane Bergman, William Bohman, Zach Browder, Braylon Davis, Emmit DeMange, Owen DeMange, Dylan Dunn, Jacob Garrison, Nicholas Gehret, Peyton Gettinger, Taylor Grilliot, Quentin Grillot, Cody Groff, Lauren Grogean, Trey Huber, Dylan Justice, Luke Kaiser, Zander Keller, Bradley King, Ryan Knapke, Alex Kunk, Haylee Lewis, Karlie Litten, Andrew Lyons, Shelby Marchal, Keegan May, Margret McGlinch, Xaiver Miller, Derek Morris, Dale Petitjean, Payton Platfoot, Josephine Pothast, Jacob Ruhenkamp, Colin Roll, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Morgan Schlater, Jared Seibert, Jayden Stroup, Matthew Subler, Lucas Timmerman, Jared Thacker, Jeremiah Wagner, Taylor Wagner, Chase Wise, Lincoln Winner, Andrew Wuebker, and Danica York.

In order to get this degree, the member worked hard to learn the FFA creed, recite the FFA motto, and pass a Greenhand test. Collin Batten, Josie Pohtast, Andrew Wuebker, Maggie McGlinch, and Blake Schmitmeyer each recited a paragraph of the creed at the meeting before the awards were handed out.

Thank you to our guest speaker, Riley Bell, who spoke to the Greenhands on zoom. She serves as the Vice President at Large and is a senior at Tri-Valley High School and a very active member of the Tri-Valley FFA Chapter located in Dresden, Ohio. In addition parents of Greenhand FFA Degree recipients were in attendance. After the meeting, FFA members and guest enjoyed apple cider and a variety of pumpkin desserts and cookies. Congratulations to all the Greenhands.

Versailles FFA Members who were present to receive their Greenhand FFA Degree included, from left to right, front to back: Nick Gehret, Trey Huber, Xavier Miller, Josie Pothast, Jacob Ruhenkamp, Blake Schmitmeyer, Lucas Timmerman, Lincoln Winner; Collin Batten, Wyatt Browder, Haylee Lewis, Lauren Grogean, Morgan Schlater, Mathew Subler, Jeremiah Wagner, Danica York; Lane Bergman, Owen Demange, Will Bohman, James Schmitmeyer, Karlie Litten, Andrew Lyons, Derek Morris, Dale Petitjean, Taylor Wagner; Emmit Demange; Dylan Dunn, Quitten Grilliot, Cody Groff, Luke Kaiser, Bradley King, Maggie Mcglinch, Collin Roll, Andrew Wuebker; Dominic Barga, Jacob Garrison, Taylor Grilliot, Dylan Justice, Zander Keller, Ryan Knapke, Keegan May, and Jaydon Stroup https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-1054.jpg Versailles FFA Members who were present to receive their Greenhand FFA Degree included, from left to right, front to back: Nick Gehret, Trey Huber, Xavier Miller, Josie Pothast, Jacob Ruhenkamp, Blake Schmitmeyer, Lucas Timmerman, Lincoln Winner; Collin Batten, Wyatt Browder, Haylee Lewis, Lauren Grogean, Morgan Schlater, Mathew Subler, Jeremiah Wagner, Danica York; Lane Bergman, Owen Demange, Will Bohman, James Schmitmeyer, Karlie Litten, Andrew Lyons, Derek Morris, Dale Petitjean, Taylor Wagner; Emmit Demange; Dylan Dunn, Quitten Grilliot, Cody Groff, Luke Kaiser, Bradley King, Maggie Mcglinch, Collin Roll, Andrew Wuebker; Dominic Barga, Jacob Garrison, Taylor Grilliot, Dylan Justice, Zander Keller, Ryan Knapke, Keegan May, and Jaydon Stroup Provided photo Eighth grade FFA member who recited the FFA Creed at the November FFA meeting: (front, left to right) Lucas Timmerman, Nick Gehret, Josie Pohtast, (back, left to right) Blake Schmitmeyer, Collin Batten, Andrew Wuebker, and Maggie McGlinch. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-5314.jpg Eighth grade FFA member who recited the FFA Creed at the November FFA meeting: (front, left to right) Lucas Timmerman, Nick Gehret, Josie Pohtast, (back, left to right) Blake Schmitmeyer, Collin Batten, Andrew Wuebker, and Maggie McGlinch. Provided photo