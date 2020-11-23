Darke Co. Chamber of Commerce announces new President

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Peggy Emerson as its new President.

Emerson was previously the Paulding Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. While there, she helped to found Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP), advocated for renewable energy and agriculture, organized shop local campaigns, nurtured local entrepreneurial networking groups, developed many community-enrichment programs such as concert and artist series, and worked to grow the membership and community involvement of the Chamber. Prior to moving to Paulding, she worked at Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. She has most recently been employed as the Administrator for the Greenville Church of the Brethren.

“Having lived in Darke County for several years, I am familiar with many of the local businesses, non-profits and agencies,” said Emerson. “I am so impressed with all that the Chamber has accomplished here in Darke County and I will be doing all I can to help our membership continue to grow.”

“We are pleased to welcome Peggy Emerson as our new president,” said John Warner, chairman of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We are confident she will continue the exceptional work that has been accomplished over the years. She brings experience, ability, and enthusiasm to foster growth and success for the Chamber and its members.”

Emerson’s husband Roger is the Pastor of the Ansonia United Methodist Church. They are both originally from Hamilton, Ohio.

Emerson succeeds Sharon Deschambeau, who has served as Chamber President since 2007. Deschambeau is retiring at the end of November.

The Darke County Chamber of Commerce has served as the voice of business in Darke County since 1927. For additional information contact the Chamber at 937-548-2102 or info@darkecountyohio.com.

Emerson https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_111120-Peggy-Emerson-Handshoe-Photo.jpg Emerson