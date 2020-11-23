Custer leaving Darke County extension

DARKE COUNTY — After a tenure as OSU Darke County Extension Educator on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Sam Custer is leaving his post to focus full-time on his position in Columbus as the Interim Assistant Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources for all OSU extension branches in Ohio. The change will be enacted over the next six weeks.

Custer has long been a major force in the Darke County agriculture industry. From educating young farmers, to acting as the connection between Darke County and OSU’s best agriculture minds, Custer’s time in Darke County has been as helpful as it is inspiring.

“The past 8 years have been amazing, as we have had the opportunity to work together to advance the productivity, profitability and stewardship of our land and water, not only in Darke County, but across Ohio and the Midwest,” Custer noted in a statement released about his career shift. “I want to thank you for giving me the chance to serve you and thank you for being a catalyst in the advancement of agriculture.”

With Custer leaving, OSU’s extension branch in Darke County is searching for a qualified candidate to fill Custer’s former role as Educator on Agriculture and Natural Resources. Custer noted that the position has been an incredibly joyful experience, and encourages all qualified applicants to take a look.

“Due to Darke County’s prominence in the ag industry, this job is one of the best in Ohio in terms of agriculture,” Custer told The Daily Advocate. “We are primarily searching for someone who can come to Darke County, make connections, and act as a connection between students and Darke County farmers looking to tap into OSU’s wealth of knowledge in agriculture and natural resources.”

All qualified persons are encouraged to apply at www.jobsatosu.com/postings/104417 and to share the job posting with folks they think are qualified.

Custer concluded by noting that Darke County will always be a major part of his life, and that he looks forward to seeing where things go from here. On behalf of farmers in Darke County, and students at the OSU extension, The Daily Advocate offers its most sincere thanks to Sam Custer for his commitment to making our home the best it can be.

OSU Darke County Extension Educator Sam Custer speaks to a group at a gathering in 2016. Custer recently announced he will be leaving his post as Educator on Agriculture and Natural Resources to focus full time on his position of Interim Assistant Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources for all OSU extension branches in Ohio. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_web1_Sam-Custer-0008-WEB.jpg OSU Darke County Extension Educator Sam Custer speaks to a group at a gathering in 2016. Custer recently announced he will be leaving his post as Educator on Agriculture and Natural Resources to focus full time on his position of Interim Assistant Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources for all OSU extension branches in Ohio.

Taking new post for all OSU extension branches

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.