Local briefs

Darke County offices closed Nov. 26, 27

GREENVILLE — Darke County Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, 2020, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

VFW Post 7262 delivers food for vets

GREENVILLE — VFW Post 7262 conducted a local food drive, delivering Thanksgiving boxes to Darke County veterans. A very special thanks goes out to the volunteers who made this happen: VFW Post 7262, Elks Post 1139, Road Hogg Motorcycle Club, and Top Priority Veterans, Greenville, Ohio.

Wayne HC extending testing hours

GREENVILLE — Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, Wayne HealthCare is extending COVID-19 testing hours at its drive-thru. Instead of being open from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, the testing site will now be open an hour longer, from noon until 4 p.m. Wayne COVID testing will be closed on Thanksgiving.