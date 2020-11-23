Mercer Savings donates to children’s memorial garden

CELINA – This month’s recipient of the Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission donation is the Do Good Children’s Memorial Garden in Osgood, a project of the Do Good Ministry and Restaurant.

According to Karen Homan, the Holy Spirit asked her to create a ministry point that would serve those who felt they were “too busy” to attend church due to their hectic schedules, but would still go out to eat.

“You know, people are generous here,” says Homan. “All tips from the restaurant are given to a specific family or person within a family who has suffered an illness or accident or death. In just six months, we gave out $120 short of $160,000 (to these families).

In January, Homan says, the Holy Spirit gave her a sign to create the Children’s Memorial Garden, a project which commemorates the lives of children who left the world too soon. A large arch displays the children’s names, dates of birth, and the dates that they passed, as well as their families’ names. There is also a children’s splash park, for which the Mercer Savings Bank donation will be used, beautiful flower gardens, a covered picnic area, and a koi pond.

Janelle Braun, Ft. Recovery Customer Service Representative, presenting a check to Karen Homan, owner of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood.