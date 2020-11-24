Parks ‘Winter Wonderland’ begins Dec. 4

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks kick off the holiday season with their annual Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland event on Dec. 4, 5, and 6. This event is a favorite of the staff and public alike, and is a wonderfully peaceful start to the holiday season. While we can’t all gather in celebration the way we had hoped, Darke County Parks is excited to offer a brand-new take on this classic event.

This year, the Winter Wonderland will be a COVID-safe auto tour at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. While the luminary walk through the woods will be missed, this year’s event will be a wonderful alternative for 2020. Instead of only three hours on one evening, the Winter Wonderland will be offered Friday (Dec. 4) through Sunday (Dec. 6) from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.

Each night, staff will be passing out a take-home craft kit to the first 65 children. Wave to Santa and the elves as while driving by the Log House and Blacksmith shop. Don’t forget a letter to Santa as there will be a drive-by mailbox.

As part of the annual luminary event, Darke County Parks are taking entries for the snowman decorating contest. The snowmen will be well lit and are a great opportunity to advertise your community group, business, non-profit, church or scout troop. The contest itself will take place virtually on Facebook and Instagram. Followers will vote for their favorite snowman by ‘liking’ their favorite snowman.

For more information about this free event visit www.DarkeCountyParks.org/news or call 937-548-0165.

The Darke County Parks “Winter Wonderland” free event at Shawnee Prairie Preserve runs each evening Friday (Dec. 4) through Sunday (Dec 6) from 6 to 9 p.m. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Parks-Winter-Wonderland.jpg The Darke County Parks “Winter Wonderland” free event at Shawnee Prairie Preserve runs each evening Friday (Dec. 4) through Sunday (Dec 6) from 6 to 9 p.m. Provided photo