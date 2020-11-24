Beltone giving away free set of hearing aids

GREENVILLE — Beltone Hearing & Audiology of Greenville is giving away a free set of hearing aids.

“We’re giving away a set of hearing aids to someone in need this holiday season. That’s an $8000 value! Do you know of someone who is hard of hearing or could benefit from a set of hearing aids? Be sure to nominate someone today. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 4,” said Dr. Kylie Young, Au.D., Doctor of Audiology.

Visit www.facebook.com/BeltoneGreenvilleOH/ to nominate someone. Be sure to like Beltone’s Facebook page to be in the know for all updates. Winner will be chosen by Dec. 5 and will be broadcast on our Facebook Live Don’t have Facebook? Ask a family member or loved one to nominate someone for you.

Dr. Young stated, “With all the hardships that 2020 has given us, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community. We decided to give away the gift of hearing to an individual that could really benefit from hearing instruments.”

If you need to contact the Beltone office, call 937-548-4242.

A patient takes a hearing test at Beltone Hearing & Audiology of Greenville. The business is offering a free set of hearing aids to someone in need this holiday season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Beltone.jpg A patient takes a hearing test at Beltone Hearing & Audiology of Greenville. The business is offering a free set of hearing aids to someone in need this holiday season. Provided photo