Local briefs

Post Offices closed for Thanksgiving

DARKE COUNTY — Post Offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day Federal Holiday. Only Express Mail will be delivered that day. On Friday, Nov. 27 normal mail delivery operations will resume, and Post Offices will re-open.

Darke County Media offices closed Nov. 26

GREENVILLE — The offices of Darke County Media, publisher of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, will not be open Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Regular office hours will resume Friday, Nov. 27. Due to COVID-19 precautions, visitors will remain restricted from entering the building but may call or email.

CAP office closed Nov. 26, 27

GREENVILLE — The office of Community Action Partnership of Greenville will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.