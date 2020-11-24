Court hears OVI, conveyance charges

GREENVILLE — Six people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Charles Francis, 33, of Arcanum, was in court for his initial appearance on two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, and one count of driving under suspension. The two counts of OVI represent the same charge, but are two different ways the prosecutor’s office is attempting to prove the allegations against Francis. Due to Francis’ having been convicted of numerous OVI offenses in the past, he faces a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 120 days, and a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350, if convicted. On the driving under suspension charge, if convicted, Francis faces a maximum prison sentence of six months, and a maximum fine of $1,000, neither of which are mandatory. He was appointed public defender David Rohrer, granted an OR bond, and scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 7.

Cara Geiger, 24, of Pitsburg, appeared in court for a violation of her intervention in lieu of conviction sentence on a 2019 case citing possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. The probation department filed a report to the court that stated Geiger had failed to report, used illegal drugs, and did not notify the department of an address change. In order to enter into the ILC program, defendants, including Geiger, must plead guilty to the charge(s) against them — a plea which the court holds to be brought back up in instances of non-compliance. As a result, the court has Geiger’s guilty plea, and will continue proceedings with a probable cause hearing on Dec. 28. Her bond is currently set at $20,000 cash, surety, or property.

Steven Grill, 43, of Greenville, was arraigned on two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, one a third-degree felony, and one a fourth-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Grill faces a combined prison sentence of up to nine years and a maximum fine of $25,000, neither of which are mandatory. Grill promised to find his own attorney and his next court dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 21. His bond is currently set at $50,000 cash, surety, or property.

Andrew Stutz, 27, of Dayton, was arraigned on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Stutz faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500. Attorney Alex Pendl was appointed to represent Stutz and he was granted an OR bond with pre-trial supervision. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Shawn Travis, 23, of Troy, was arraigned on one count of improper handling of firearms inside a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 18 months and a maximum fine of $3,000, neither of which are mandatory. Travis is currently searching for a lawyer and was granted an OR bond with pre-trial supervision. His next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Dustin Westfall, 32, of Union City, was arraigned on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Westfall faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500. He was appointed public defender David Rohrer and was issued an OR bond with pre-trial supervision. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

