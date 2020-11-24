Clean closets for a good cause

GREENVILLE — When a new season peeks around the corner, one tackles the semi-annual “cleaning of the closet,” taking inventory of the various items purchased over the past year. While necessities such as hats, coats, scarves and gloves are greeted with sighs of relief and thanks, one might also discover other “not-so-necessary” items, forgotten or abandoned in the dark recesses of the closet, purchased with enthusiasm, hope and even ambition. The jeans from last year’s New Year’s resolution to lose weight, the dress or outfit for a wedding or graduation before the great “COVID cancellation” of 2020, or perhaps, those seasonal clothes that have managed to shrink (or expand) with the passing of several months, have all been waiting for an opportunity to be worn.

One great way to pay tribute to the passage of time (while making room in the closet) is to donate these items to a clothes bank or outreach ministry. One Darke County ministry, Grace Resurrection Community Center Clothing Bank, has been providing a colorful array of clothing for residents of all ages, with words of hope, healing, and encouragement along the way.

In 1999, Grace Resurrection Community Center (GRCC), located at 433 East Water Street in Greenville, began its mission by establishing a soup kitchen and offering free meals. Over the years, has expanded its outreach to include a food pantry and clothing bank. The GRCC Clothing Bank, open every Thursday (except holidays) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers Darke County residents a place to “shop” for clothes, shoes, household items, children’s and infant items at no cost. Providing the opportunity to gather items needed to maintain one’s daily routine is a great blessing to those who may need assistance due to unforeseen circumstances, loss of employment, or running low on resources at the month’s end.

When one resident, “Cindy,” suffered an unexpected turn in her life, she received much needed help and support from the volunteers at Grace Resurrection’s ministries, and especially the Clothing Bank. “My husband left me and my income was suddenly gone,” she said. “I never thought I would be in this situation, and when you are in it, you don’t think you will ever get out. If it wasn’t for the people here and what they provide, I don’t know what I would’ve done.” Cindy went on to add, “They don’t make you feel like you’ve failed. They’re just helping people who need help in hard times.”

Grace Resurrection’s Clothing Bank’s devoted band of volunteers demonstrates the compassionate ‘hand up’ that many residents need when facing new struggles or hard times. Vicky Holderman, one of the lead volunteers of the clothing ministry, agrees. “These are dedicated individuals who put in numerous hours to see that the clothing bank runs smoothly and offers both new and used clothing, bedding, small appliances, shoes, kitchen utensils and items that are in good condition.”

The clothing bank accepts all donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, as well as household items, blankets, sheets and comforters, kitchenware, books, toys, and infant gear. Currently, volunteers are asking for desperately needed children’s coats, sheets and bedding, as well as plus-sized clothing in light of the winter months ahead. All donations are tax deductible, and a receipt can be provided upon request.

The Grace Resurrection Clothing Bank accepts donations Monday through Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, or by calling Vicky Holderman or Marlene Ison at the Grace Resurrection Community Center for an appointment at 937- 548-2595, or contact them at www.GRCCenter.org

Grace Resurrection Clothing Bank offers no-cost clothing

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

