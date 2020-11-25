Local briefs

Live Nativity scheduled Dec. 4

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, will be having its annual “Live Nativity” on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rotary Park just off from the traffic circle in downtown Greenville. The church is delighted to be able to take part in Main Street Greenville’s “First Friday: A Christmas Night” event. The Live Nativity will include a stable with people portraying the Biblical characters along with animals from Iddings Idle Hour Ranch. There will once again be goats, sheep, chickens, a cow, a donkey, a horse and, perhaps most notable, two camels. Beyond this there will be free candy canes, pre-wrapped treats and cartons of milk available. Dancers from the 5678 Dance Studio will be performing at 7 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing even as the East Main volunteers will be doing. Anyone who might like to help financially with this event can write a check to the church or make a donation that evening. The church’s mailing address is P.O. Box 867, Greenville, OH 45331. The church may be called at 937-547-1557 for additional information. The church is hoping that many people will be able to stop by and visit the Live Nativity and that during a busy holiday season it will be a reminder of what Christmas is truly about.

COVID-19 testing site available in Greenville Dec. 3

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard, Family Health, Wayne HealthCare, and the Darke County Health Department announce there will be a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in place at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 St. Rt. 49, Greenville. The testing will take place Dec. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m. More information will be made available at coronavirus.ohio.gov and darkecountyhealth.org.

Annual Christmas Hymn Sing canceled

UNION CITY — The Cecilian Club of Union City, Ind. and Ohio, regrets to announce the Annual Christmas Hymn Sing has been canceled for 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This has always been a festive and happy evening celebrating the beginning of the Advent season. The club hopes you will remember and receive the gifts of the symbols of the Advent wreath: Faith, Hope, Joy, and Peace followed by the Christ candle on Christmas Day — the love of God through the birth of Jesus, His son. We wish all a Merry Christmas and a blessed 2021.

Upcoming Arcanum public meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will be hosting the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Arcanum Planning Commission: Friday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Finance & Audit Committee: Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Council meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Utility Committee: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.