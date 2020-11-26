Big Brothers Big Sisters receives grant

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties recently received a grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation to address the mentoring needs of youth through their after-school Big Buddies program.

“This grant will enable Big Brothers Big Sisters to continue offering our much-needed Big Buddies mentoring program to children facing adversity in our community. With the current pandemic and the isolation some of the children feel our programs are needed now more than ever,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. For the 2020-2021 school year, the agency is utilizing SEL Social Emotional Learning curriculum.

“CenterPoint Energy Foundation is proud to once again support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County and their after-school mentoring programs,” said Amanda Schmitt, CenterPoint Energy Foundation manager. “We want to see all students succeed both in school and in life and mentoring programs are a key component of success for at-risk students.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information regarding services provided, volunteer openings, or sponsorship opportunities, please call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation strives to become a community catalyst in the communities where we live and work, leveraging everyday opportunities to achieve extraordinary outcomes. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded by non-utility related transactions and is not an element of customers’ energy bills.

Big Buddy, Kianna Dishman (left), daughter of Amber Dishman, and Little Buddy, Grace Graf (right), daughter of Ben and Emily Graf. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Picture-for-PR-2.jpg Big Buddy, Kianna Dishman (left), daughter of Amber Dishman, and Little Buddy, Grace Graf (right), daughter of Ben and Emily Graf. Provided photo Big Buddy, Hailey Sebring (left), daughter of Sheila Sebring, and Little Buddy, Tanner Pilkins (right), son of Christina Dinkins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_picture-for-PR.jpg Big Buddy, Hailey Sebring (left), daughter of Sheila Sebring, and Little Buddy, Tanner Pilkins (right), son of Christina Dinkins. Provided photo