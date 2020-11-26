Decolores students perform patriotic concert

GREENVILLE — On November 14, 2020, Decolores Montessori School performed a Patriotic Fall Concert at the beautiful St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. The school followed COVID-19 protocol requirements such as parents-only, masks, and seating spacing to ensure the safety of the students, families, and staff. The school was very thankful to be able to perform at the historic St. Clair Memorial Hall. The school offered a livestream of the performance for extended families and others not able to attend in person.

The concert began with the kindergarten students and the graduating seniors performing “The Star Spangled Banner.” The seniors were recognized with a heartfelt video tribute. Graduating seniors include Ryan Ballou, Kale Conway, Heath Coomer, Maiya Dilbone, Decker Jackson, Emily Marchal, Colton McCartney, Carter Puckett, Logan Sibery, and Ash Williams. The kindergarten class continued the patriotic theme with “This Land is Your Land.”

Orchestra students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades performed “God Bless America” and “Civil War Echoes.” First graders continued the concert with “Hot Cross Buns” and “Merrily We Roll Along.” The second grade orchestra, who have only started their string instruments this school year, played “Rolling Along” and “Lightly Row.” The third graders performed “First Scale March.”

Third through sixth grade students in the Drum Club, executed a fun and upbeat rendition of “Fifty Beats in a Field of Blue” on various hand drums.

The Jr. High Orchestra thrilled the audience with the songs “America Landscape” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The concert finished by celebrating patriotism with the songs “America, the Beautiful,” sung by the first, second and third grade choir. “My America” and “I Love the Grand Old Flag” completed the concert, performed by fourth, fifth and sixth grade students.

The Decolores Montessori music program is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact 937-547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org

