SRL-Troutwine Insurance sponsors 750 free Thanksgiving meals

GREENVILLE – SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency located in Arcanum along with family and friends provided free Thanksgiving meals for 750 Darke County residents.

SRL-Troutwine co-owners, Tracy Fout and James Leichty founded the “Give Thanks Foundation” in 2019. To raise funds for the Thanksgiving meal, SRL hosted the first annual Arcanum Brick Street Block Party held in July in beautiful downtown Arcanum.

The Give Thanks Foundation served 150 meals in 2019 and was looking to double the number of free meals to 300 for the 2020 Thanksgiving season.

“We wanted to double the number of meals,” Fout stated, “but it grew substantially more to 750 meals this year.”

An all volunteer staff prepared the meals at Grace Resurrection Community Center in Greenville. The use of their kitchen and multi-purpose room was a huge help.

“People signed up here at the Food Pantry,” said Fout. “We had 350 register at the Food Pantry and 350-380 individuals through our local schools; Greenville, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe, Tri-Village, Mississinawa Valley and Ansonia.”

Families were treated to individual carryout meals to go. A complete Thanksgiving dinner consisting of smoked turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes/gravy and pie was included in each meal.

Fout took time to thank the many volunteers that helped to provide a special Thanksgiving meal for many Darke County residents.

“All my staff members are involved with the meal,” noted Fout. “We closed our office so we could all be here to help.In addition to friends and family there was support from Pastor Scott Gruber of Bible Fellowship Church and pastor Marshal Gipe of Greenville Grace. A ministry of this size would not be possible without our volunteers.”

No signage stating SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency was responsible for the free Thanksgiving meals were posted promoting the company.

“We’re not doing this for publicity,” said Fout. “We just want to give back to the local community and Darke County.” “We don’t just strictly base everything in Arcanum. As much as possible I want to support all of Darke County.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

