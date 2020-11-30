Dog licenses now available for purchase

GREENVILLE — Dog licenses for 2021 will be on sale beginning Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2020 at the eight locations listed below in addition to the Darke County Animal Shelter and the Darke County Auditor’s Office for $16 each: Ansonia Auto Parts, Arcanum Veterinary Services, Patty’s IGA in Bradford, Ace Hardware in Greenville, Farmers State Bank in New Madison, Birt’s Store in New Weston, Osgood State Bank, and Ace Hardware in Versailles.

Please note that when purchasing your licenses from the agents listed above to make checks payable to the agent of purchase. They sell annual licenses only. According to RC 955.14(E), authorized agents in the county that sell dog licenses are required to charge an administrative fee of $0.75 for each dog license in addition to the registration fee.

Three-year licenses and permanent licenses are also available. Three-year licenses are $48 and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, the Animal Shelter, and online. Permanent licenses may be purchased at the Auditor’s Office and Animal Shelter for $160. They are non-refundable.

You can also register your dog(s) online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/darke. A $2.25 processing fee applies per dog.

For faster renewal services please mail your renewal form with updated information and the appropriate fees to Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, 504 S. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331. Please make checks payable to the Darke County Treasurer.

Kennel applications can only be purchased at the Darke County Animal Shelter. Kennel licenses are $80. A copy of your vendor license is required to purchase a kennel license.

A kennel owner is described as an establishment that keeps, houses, and maintains adult dogs as defined in section 956.01 of the Revised Code, for the purpose of breeding the dogs for a fee or other consideration received through a sale, exchange, or lease and that is not a high volume breeder licensed under Chapter 956 of the Revised Code. (ORC 955.02) effective 3/13/2013.