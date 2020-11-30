Volunteers are essential at Garst Museum

GREENVILLE — Finding a singular word that aptly describes what this year has been is a challenge. Part of that difficulty is owed to how the events of 2020 impact us each so differently. There cannot be a universal word that can serve as the sum of our individual experiences. Words like loss, anxiety, tension, anger, fear, disrespect, and division are honest descriptions that the majority of people use in their discussions about this year.

There are, however, other words that can be used to describe 2020. The Garst Museum offers these descriptions to consider adding to our vocabulary — gratitude, generosity, community, reinvention, compassion, and perseverance.

This year has forced all of us, the Garst Museum included, to reconsider the degree in which we depend on and interact with our communities. The museum immensely depends on the people of Darke County communities through their volunteerism. The importance of these individuals cannot be downplayed. Our volunteers generously supply their energy and time for a common goal of sharing the history of Darke County with others.

This year brings the well-being of our volunteers to the forefront of the Garst Museum’s concerns; keeping our volunteers healthy and safe is a priority. Because of this, the Garst Museum postponed a long list of programs, services, and events that primarily operate with the help from volunteers. Docent-led tours, accessioning, speaker series, the Gathering at Garst, Museum in a Suitcase, and more have been postponed until safer circumstances prevail.

The absence of the Garst Museum’s volunteers is startling. It serves as a reminder of the impact that they have and the energy they provide. Traditionally, our volunteers are honored annually at the Garst Museum’s Volunteer Luncheon. Despite the 2020 luncheon being canceled due to safety precautions, the Garst Museum wishes to thank its volunteers. The museum invites volunteers to pick up a specially created gift that expresses our sincerest gratitude. Gifts will be available through December.

The Garst Museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Masks are required. Please contact us at 937-548-5250 to learn more about our gratifying volunteer opportunities.

The Garst Museum would like to thank all of its volunteers who help make the Garst Museum the best it can be.