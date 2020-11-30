Apple Farm Service announces drop-box locations

DARKE COUNTY — When you’re farming, the last thing you want to do is spend your entire day driving to get that broken part to fix your machine.

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce its new parts drop-box service as a way to help lower drive times to their customers. Starting last week, the family-owned dealership placed 11 drop-boxes around its four stores.

“We hope our customers take advantage of this new program,” said Marketing Manager Kent Holmes. “Even if it only saves them an hour of driving, that’s an hour they could’ve used fixing their machine or taking care of a daily chore.”

How does the drop-box program work? Customers can call into any of their four stores and order parts over the phone. Apple Farm Service will deliver their part to any of the 11 drop-boxes they request. The customer can stop by the drop-box at any time to retrieve their part. The best part of this service is that it’s free.

“Apple Farm Service has four locations spread between the Indiana state line and near Columbus Ohio. We have locations close to Lima, and south of Dayton. Even if you live in between two stores, it still might be a 45-minute drive to get your parts. Now you just stop at one of our 11 drop-boxes and get on with your day!”

Apple Farm Service Inc. is a family owned agricultural machinery dealership with four locations; Covington, Ohio, Botkins, Ohio, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and West College Corner, Ind. Apple Farm Service offers parts, sales, and service on Case IH, New Holland, Kubota, Kioti, and dozens of other manufacturers. Its parts department is known for having a vast majority of in-stock parts.

These 11 drop-box locations are all in Ohio and include; New Paris, Union City, Eaton, Greenville, St. Henry, Arcanum, Fletcher, Lena, Bellefontaine, Springfield, and Richwood. Some locations will have parts delivered daily by 6 p.m., and ALL locations can have parts delivered by 6 p.m. the next day. You can view exact locations and delivery times at AppleFarmService.com/DropBox

To take advantage of the drop-box service just make sure to mention it when you order parts. Customers must either have a charge account with Apple Farm Service, or purchase the parts over the phone with credit card.

Apple Farm Services is offering a new drop-box pickup service to decrease drive time, and increase the productivity of local farmers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_AppleFarms-High-Res.jpg Apple Farm Services is offering a new drop-box pickup service to decrease drive time, and increase the productivity of local farmers. Provided photo A map of the new drop-box locations being offered by Apple Farm Services. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Map-of-Locations.jpg A map of the new drop-box locations being offered by Apple Farm Services. Provided photo