Midmark announces employee promotions

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the promotions of two teammates from Midmark Animal Health.

Chris Grenier was promoted to the position of vice president of sales, animal health. In this role, Grenier will be responsible for leading the Midmark revenue-generating and customer-facing field-based teammates in the veterinary marketplace. He will continue to remain a significant contributor to the Midmark senior sales leadership team.

Throughout his 28-year career with Midmark, including the last six years in Midmark Animal Health, Grenier’s customer-centric, strategic and growth-minded leadership style has helped shape the go-to-market strategies in animal health, as well as the casework segment of the company’s portfolio across multiple markets. His teams have collaborated with subject matter experts to grow Midmark service lines supporting clinical standards in the veterinary community. He was a mobilizer of Midmark acquisitions in its hospital design solutions for animal health.

Matt Bourne, vice president, global sales stated, “I am excited for Chris to move into his new role. As we continue to harmonize our corporate strategies to position clinical insights, technology and data, and design solutions through a comprehensive portfolio, we are structuring our sales organization for continued growth. This will allow Midmark to position customers, channel partners and teammates for success.”

Grenier received a Bachelor of Science degree in applied economics from Cornell University and International MBA from Gardner-Webb University. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the United Veterinary Services Association (UVSA).

Crissy Treon was promoted to the position of director, downstream marketing, animal health. Treon will be responsible for the development and execution of the business unit strategic plan, identifying market and competitive trends, delivering relevant business value propositions, and developing marketing strategies and programs to drive growth.

Throughout her 16-year career with Midmark, Treon has held positions in marketing communications and product management. In addition to becoming the holder of two design patents and the recipient of the Good Design Award for the Artizan Expression cabinetry line, she has led the research, scope development and commercialization for multiple new Midmark products. With her most recent role of senior marketing manager for animal health, she has provided strategic leadership for the Midmark brand and voice to drive deeper relationships with customers and channel partners across product lines, services and business models.

Randy Burton, vice president, marketing stated, “Crissy is a dynamic marketing leader for our animal health business and brings deep customer and market understanding to this important role. She will be working closely with our product development and marketing teams to launch new solutions and programs as Midmark continues to deliver value to our customers and channel partners.”

Treon received her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication management with a minor in marketing from the University of Dayton. She is a member of Professional Women in Healthcare (PWH) and participates in Women in Leadership and Management (WILMAH).

