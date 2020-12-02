Greenville police blotter

WARRANT

November 20, 11:02 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a person with a warrant. Upon arrival, officers located Cara Geiger, who was then detained on a warrant for a probation violation and transported to the Darke County Jail. Stephen Bright was also located at the residence and was detained on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

November 24, 7:20 p.m.: Nicholas Feitshans was arrested near the 300 block of Oxford Drive on a warrant from Mercer County for a probation violation. He was then transported to Mercer County and released to law enforcement.

November 25, 2:34 p.m.: Glenn Julian was arrested near South Broadway and East Fourth Street on a felony warrant for a probation violation on a previous assault charge. He was transported to the Darke County jail with no bond.

November 26, 3:14 p.m.: A GPD officer conducted a traffic stop on North Broadway near North Main Street and located Abigail Bunch. Bunch was arrested on a warrant from Hamilton County referencing aggravated possession of drugs.

THEFT

November 23, 1:12 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Meadow Lane in reference to a burglary not in progress. The complainant advised that someone had broken into a window in her house and had stolen a number of items. There are currently no suspects at this time.

November 23, 3:46 p.m.: Police responded to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a theft not in progress. A Walmart employee advised that three men backed a box truck near the Tire Center behind Walmart late at night. The men proceeded to steal numerous items with an estimated value of around $350. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle and suspects, and the investigation remains open.

TRESPASSING

November 24, 5:16 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a Walmart employee who stated that she witnessed two women put item into their cart and leave the store immediately. The women had both been previously trespassed from Walmart and were issued citations.

TRAFFIC

November 20, 6:02 p.m.: Police responded to a minor accident at the intersection of North Ohio Street and East Main Street, there were minor damages and no injuries. Upon arrival, officers spoke with someone they believed to be in the accident and located a small amount of marijuana. Upon further investigation, the person was believed to not be a part of the accident and no charges were pursued.

November 24, 7:23 p.m.: Officers responded to Greenville High School in reference to a car accident that resulted in minor damages and no injuries.

November 25, 6:55 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Russ Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident. According to person not at fault, a white truck had struck her car while exiting the Rural King parking lot and proceeded to flee the scene. Officers were able to make contact with the other party involved in the accident, who denied any wrongdoing. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, which had a broken bumper from the accident, but did not locate the driver. The broken bumper and license plate found at the scene were taken as evidence.

MISCELLANEOUS

November 24, 3:49 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a trash dumping complaint. A notice was left at the residence and when officers returned the trash was cleaned up.

November 24, 2:35 a.m.: A patrolling officer noticed a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of East Main Street and Walnut Street. An officer later spoke with two people believed to be in connection with the vehicle and located Anthony Lee, who had a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority (Columbus), for a parole violation. Lee was transported to the Darke County jail where officers learned that the car he was believed to be driving had been stolen in Springfield. GPD contacted the Springfield PD and were able to successfully process the evidence and turn the case over.

November 25, 6:19 a.m.: Police responded to a forgery complaint at Speedway, 201 Wagner Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified of a woman who had been using counterfeit bills at stores in Greenville. The false money was taken as evidence and there are no leads at this time.

