Opening day of deer-gun season

COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters checked 10,904 white-tailed deer during a snowy and rainy opening day of the gun hunting week, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Over the last three years, hunters took an average of 17,145 deer on opening day. Last year, there were 15,513 deer taken during the gun opener. The deer-gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 6, and again Dec. 19 and 20.

“The recovery of the white-tailed deer is a remarkable wildlife management success story in Ohio,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Almost completely removed from the landscape at one time, deer now provide an abundant, healthy source of protein and many meals for Ohioans. Good luck to all of our hunters this week.”

The top 10 counties for deer harvest on the opening day of the gun season include: Coshocton (356), Tuscarawas (352), Knox (336), Muskingum (328), Licking (308), Ashtabula (289), Carroll (279), Holmes (278), Guernsey (277), and Harrison (258). Darke County checked in with 61 of the 10,904 opening day total. In 2019, Coshocton County also led the state on opening day with 664 deer taken. Ohio is known as a quality deer hunting state, and as a result attracts many out-of-state hunters. The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio include: Pennsylvania (6,639 licenses sold), Michigan (4,634), West Virginia (3,567), North Carolina (2,814), and New York (2,168).

Deer hunting participation remains high for all hunters, with 353,539 deer hunting permits sold or issued through Monday, Nov. 30. Ohio archery hunters have taken 78,607 deer through Monday, Nov. 30. Plus, Ohio’s young hunters checked 5,909 white-tailed deer during the 2020 two-day youth gun season, Nov. 21-22. Deer hunters are reminded to download the HuntFish OH mobile app, which allows hunters to check in their deer while in the field, even without a Wi-Fi connection. When a hunter checks game without a clear signal, harvest information is recorded and stored until the hunter moves to a location with better reception. Users can also purchase licenses and permits and view wildlife area maps through the app. HuntFish OH is free and available for Android and iOS users through the app store. Ohio offers more opportunities for hunters to pursue deer. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 2, through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Find complete details in the 2020-2021 Ohio Hunting Regulations or at wildohio.gov. More information on previous seasons can be found in the Deer Harvest Summary.

Connect with the Ohio Division of Wildlife through Twitter and Facebook for instant news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, and local wildlife information. The Your Wild Ohio Hunter Facebook page provides hunting tips and useful information as you get outside this season.