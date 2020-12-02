Commissioners discuss roadway improvements

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss county road improvements, among a number of other topics.

In September of 2015, Darke County applied for a federal grant to improve county roadways, which was recently approved. The improvements come primarily in the form of redoing lines on highways and busy roadways in Darke County. Darke County Engineer, Jim Surber, estimated the cost of this project to be around $167,396.

“This project encompasses center-line marking of about 259 miles of county road,” said Surber. “We are also applying thermoplastic markings at eight different railroad crossings, and applying the school symbol markings on four different schools.”

Darke County received bids at the meeting from three different companies from across the state of Ohio and were relatively pleased with what they saw. The commissioners accepted a motion to review the bids in an upcoming meeting. The project is scheduled to begin July 15, 2021, and conclude in Sept. of 2021.

The commissioners approved appropriations of $1,675 for maintenance and repair at the Darke County airport, $358.40 for operating procedures at the county auditor’s office, and $100 for parts for the Darke County engineer.

The commissioners also approved a resolution for a revenue and appropriation decrease. The decrease relates to the Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road resurfacing. The county had a specific amount of money to spend within a federal grant for the project, and the project came in under budget. As a result, the county is returning the excess grant money. The estimated revenue decrease is $167,021.65, with a transfer in of $109,000, for a total revenue decrease of $276,021.65.

The meeting concluded by the commission passing the yearly resolution to exempt county purchases under $1,000. This resolution is passed yearly so that county employees can make business purchases under $1,000 without the approval of the board of commissioners.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the county government offices located next to the courthouse in Greenville.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

