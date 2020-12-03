Versailles FFA students learn to weld

VERSAILLES — Students enrolled in Mechanical Principles, a course offered within the Versailles Agriculture Education Department, have been busy studying welding and metals during the first nine weeks.

Students enrolled in Mechanical Principles have learned how to wire and stick weld, and use the torch and plasma cutter. As part of the course, students are required to complete skill grades using the wire and stick welder, and torch and plasma cutter. Using the wire and stick welder skill grades include welding a lap, butt, T, straight beads and corner welds using the wire and stick welder. Using the torch, students are graded on straight, bevel and hole cuts and using the plasma cutter students cut out their names and the state of Ohio.

A special thanks to Dynamic Weld of Osgood for donating all the metal that is used to complete skill grades and to complete welding projects. In addition to completing the skill grades students had the opportunity to learn via zoom from Hobart Welding Institute of Troy. They explained welding school options within Hobart.

In addition to welding, students in Versailles Agriculture Education Mechanical Principles course who are currently studying electricity will study small engines, hydraulics, safety and fastener identification. Students enrolled in the Versailles Ag Ed Mechanicals Course include: Sam Bensman, Zach Browder, Kane Epperly, Jacob Garrison, Elliott George, Xaiver Grillot, Alexis Jay, Josh Luthman, Dawson Petitjean-Cress, Peyton Platfoot, Morgan Schlater, Renea Schmitmeyer and Mallory York.

Austin Nerderman is shown with the flag that he welded as part of the Mechanical Principles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5225.jpg Austin Nerderman is shown with the flag that he welded as part of the Mechanical Principles. Provided photo Mallory York is shown with the horseshoe pumpkin that she welded as part of Mechanical Principles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5459.jpg Mallory York is shown with the horseshoe pumpkin that she welded as part of Mechanical Principles. Provided photo