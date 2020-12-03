Versailles FFA places in state wildlife event

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the Versailles FFA Wildlife Team that placed first in the State for the Ohio FFA Wildlife Management Contest on Nov. 16.

The team consisted of Caleb Kaiser, who placed 4th overall, followed by Alex Kaiser, who placed 6th overall, Kristopher Marshal, who placed 11th, Isaiah Hess, who placed 15th overall, and Jayden Groff, who placed 28th. Additional team members included: Tyler Gehret, Wyatt Browder, Owen Gehret, Jason Simons, and Elijah Grillot.

A total of over 495 individuals and 75 teams competed in the contest. The contest consisted of identifying mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles, food and cover plants, and equipment identification. In addition to taking a knowledge test and participating in three practicums focused on understanding pond management, students also participated in determining habitat management requirements and identifying game laws and safety.

A special thanks to John Kaiser for helping coach the team. Congratulations to the wildlife team that will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May. This will also qualify the team to compete in the Environmental and Natural Resources contest.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5457.jpg