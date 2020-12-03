Darke SWCD election open through Dec. 14

DARKE COUNTY — In-person voting is underway for the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors election through Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

To be eligible to vote, you must be over the age of 18 and be a resident of, own land in, or own a corporation, partnership, association or other entity registered with the Secretary of State in Darke County. Eligible voters can stop by the office to vote in person or can request an absentee ballot by phone or through our website. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Darke SWCD office by 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 to be counted.

The three candidates running for two open seats include (alphabetically by last name): Rob Filbrun, Rick Honeyman and Kevin Jones. For more information about the candidates, visit the Darke SWCD website at www.darkeswcd.com

The two candidates elected to serve on the board will begin their three-year term on Jan. 1, 2021. The Darke SWCD board of supervisors meet on the first Monday of each month at 8 a.m.

If you have any questions regarding the election or voting, please call 937-548-1715 ext. 3, or email or stop by Darke SWCD located at 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville.