Court hears probation violations

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Glen Julian, 48, of Greenville, appeared in court for a violation of the community control standards issued during his sentencing on a 2019 case citing assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. The probation department reported that Julian failed to complete drug and alcohol treatment, and didn’t report when ordered. If found in violation, Julian faces a maximum prison sentence of 14 months, minus jail time already served. He was appointed public defender David Rohrer and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7. His bond is currently set at $10,000 cash, surety, or property.

Hiram Roberts, 21, of West Milton, appeared in court for a violation of the community control standards issued during his sentencing on a case citing aggravated burglary. If found in violation, Roberts faces a maximum prison sentence of 11 months, minus jail time already served. Roberts denied the allegations and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. He was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Jacob Motley, 21, of New Madison, appeared in court for a violation of his sex offender registration. The probation department reported to the court that Motley failed to register a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, Motley faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 months and a maximum fine of $5,000. He pleaded not guilty, was appointed public defender David Rohrer, and was issued an OR bond. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Casey Bowman, 31, of New Weston, appeared in court for a violation of his community control standards on four separate cases. On the first, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, Bowman faces a maximum prison term of 15 months. The second, theft from a protected class, a fifth-degree felony, he faces 10 months in prison. The third and fourth cases cite receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies, and both with prison terms of 11 months. If found in violation, Bowman’s time is set to be served concurrently for a maximum sentence of 15 months, minus jail time already served. He denied the allegations and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. Bowman’s bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety, or property and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be contacted by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.

