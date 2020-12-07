Trissell places sixth in state FFA contest

VERSAILLES — A Versailles FFA member represented her school and district in a state contest Dec. 5.

Jaylynne Trissell, representing District 5 FFA and Versailles FFA, competed in the State Job Interview Contest over Zoom. She placed sixth in the junior division.

The contest is designed to assist FFA members in the development of oral and written skills that are associated with the job application and interview process. Students had to create a resume and cover letter, fill out a job application pertaining to a specific agricultural job, complete an interview, and compose a typed follow-up thank you letter in 20 minutes.

Jaylynne advanced to the state after placing first in District 5 in the junior division. Jaylenne would like to thank Amy Hoying, Jacki Stonebraker and Aaron Moran of Versailles Schools for assisting with preparing her for the job interview contest.

Trissell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5531.jpg Trissell Provided photo