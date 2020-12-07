Court hears drug trafficking, pandering charges

GREENVILLE — Six people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court between Friday and Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Darren Callihan of Arcanum was arraigned on one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted on both charges, Callihan faces a combined maximum prison sentence of 30 months and a maximum fine of $7,500, neither of which are mandatory. Alex Pendl represented Callihan in court, and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14. He was granted an OR bond.

Christian Seelen of Union City was arraigned on two counts of causing physical harm to a companion animal, one a fifth-degree felony, and one a first-degree misdemeanor. Seelen pleaded guilty to the charges against him and faces a maximum prison sentence of 18 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. He denied his right to a lawyer and is set to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 28. Seelen’s OR bond was extended.

Bryce Deregnaucourt of Greenville faces a maximum prison sentence of 5 years and a maximum fine of $10,000, if convicted, on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Deregnaucourt pleaded not guilty was appointed public defender David Rohrer. He was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan 7.

Damian Berry of Versailles entered into a plea agreement on an eight-count indictment of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies. The plea agreement dropped counts five, six, seven and eight, on the promise that Berry would plead guilty to the first four counts. Berry, represented by his attorney David Rohrer, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of four counts of pandering obscenity. Upon sentencing, Berry faces a maximum prison term of six years, and a maximum fine of $20,000, neither of which are mandatory. He is currently out on an OR bond and his sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Jesse Cheadle of Greenville appeared in court for a plea agreement on a one-count indictment citing aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The plea agreement amended the charge to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, to which Cheadle pleaded guilty. Upon sentencing, he faces a maximum prison term of 6 months and a maximum fine of $1,000, neither of which are mandatory. An OR bond was continued and Cheadle’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Charles Robbins of Greenville pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony offense of failing to register a change of address. Upon sentencing, Robbins faces a maximum prison term of 3 years, and a maximum fine of $10,000, neither of which are mandatory. Robbins’ OR bond was continued and his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

