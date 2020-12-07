Local briefs

Upcoming CBC blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Ansonia High School will host a community blood drive Friday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the Tiger Athletic Field House gym, 600 East Canal Street, Ansonia. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, staff, parents and community members.

The Union City Lions Club will sponsor a “Hometown Hero” holiday season blood drive Monday, Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Union City City Building, 105 North Columbia Street, Union City.

Midmark Corp. will sponsor a “Hometown Hero” holiday season community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.

Bradford High School will host a “Hometown Hero” holiday season community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Avenue, Bradford.

Tri-Village Rescue Services will host a “Hometown Hero” holiday season blood drive Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 320 North Main Street, New Madison. Turn on New Madison Coletown Road, behind Dollar General.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Versailles FFA hosting can food drive

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA will be hosting its 26th annual Can Food Drive to benefit the Versailles Area Council of Churches. Those participating in this drive are Versailles Middle School and High School students. In the high school, cans will be collected in students first period classes and in the middle school cans are collected in the homeroom. The drive starts Monday, Dec. 16 and runs through Friday, Dec. 20. The food items will be delivered to the Council of Churches in Versailles and helps serve the need in Versailles and surrounding areas all winter. Items also needed in the drive include toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaning items, bathroom items. No home canned goods please. The Versailles Council of Churches has expressed a special need for canned beef and chicken, boxed macaroni and cheese, toilet paper and paper towels. In high school, money can also be collected and one dollar is worth two cans. All the money is given to the Council of Churches who purchase meat and other needed supplies. Thanks in advance for everyone’s support.