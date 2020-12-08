Motorcyclist strikes deer

ARCANUM — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Monday evening after being found lying in the center of the roadway following a crash with a deer.

At approximately 5:49 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County deputies to 3700 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road in reference to a motorcycle vs. deer injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a red 2003 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when the male driver of the motorcycle struck a deer. The collision resulted in the driver being thrown from his motorcycle as it continued traveling off the right side of the roadway, eventually coming to rest in a ditch.

The unidentified male driver of the motorcycle was treated on the scene, for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation. His condition remains unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

