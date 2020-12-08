GREENVILLE— The Light Foundation is offering Darke County area residents a weekend of safe, socially distanced tours through a custom light display at its Chenoweth Trails facility in Greenville. The nonprofit, founded by former NFL Super Bowl champion Matt Light and his wife Susie, aims to take young people out of their everyday environments and provide them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed.

The Light Foundation’s Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails fundraising event will run three nights later this month: Friday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is no RSVP needed and only a small donation is recommended to enter the dazzling holiday-themed display.

“With the donation, guests will be able to enjoy a memorable outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, a take home craft, a chance to win prizes, and some grab-and go refreshments, including, hot cocoa and coffee!,” notes Program Director April Brubaker. “Kids will also be able to bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox handcrafted by some special elves.” She says that this event will also serve as a monthly Family Fun Day for all LIGHT Project participants who are able to attend.

The Winter Wonderland is being presented in partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement, who has donated more than 200 pre-lit trees to the Light Foundation. The hardware store recently announced plans to donate $1 million trees this holiday season in partnership with the NFL and related charities to people affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are most excited about the Christmas Tree display!” says Program Coordinator Brandi Spille. “For a sponsorship fee of as little as $50, local businesses and organizations will be able to decorate a tree that we provide them with for the weekend. It’s a great opportunity for them to spread the word about their business while doing something fun and impactful for their community.”

The Light Foundation is giving away 6 foot artificial pre-lit trees to the first ten people each night that come to the event and donate $50 or more at the entrance and to five lucky winners each night that vote on their favorite “Adopt-a-Tree” sponsored by a local business or organization.

The funds raised at the Winter Wonderland event will go directly to the Light Foundation to help the nonprofit carry out its hands-on, outdoor programs that include Camp Vohokase, Timber Frame Leadership Camp, the LIGHT Project, and a Youth Wild Turkey Hunt for area youth.

“With all of the uncertainty in the world right now, young people need guidance and mentorship more than ever,” concludes Brubaker. “Being able to offer our community at large the chance to give back, celebrate the holidays, and provide opportunities for our youth to advance on their leadership journey perfectly represents the spirit of the season.”

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, baking cookies, or donating please call 937-316-6352 or email admin@mattlight72.com. The location of the event is at Chenoweth Trails, 440 Greenville Nashville Road, Greenville, OH 45331.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Copy-of-Red-and-Blue-Photo-Fashion-Influencer-Facebook-Cover.jpg