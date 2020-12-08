Bradford-UVCC FFA Members Compete

BRADFORD — The FFA offers many learning opportunities and competitions in which members are able to compete. There are public speaking contests, livestock judging contests and also the job interview contest, where students can experience what an interview is like through experiencing a mock interview, and preparing for real ones in the future. It allows them to practice skills that one might need in an interview environment and be better prepared for future employment.

The Bradford-UVCC FFA recently had three members in the chapter compete this year: Isabella Hamilton (sophomore), Alexis Barhorst (junior), and Devon Hawes (freshman). After they had been coming in early before school to practice over the span of a month, Isabella, Alexis, and Devon competed Nov. 19, 2020, with interviews lasting between 10 and 15 minutes long. Isabella, Alexis and Devon were required to wear FFA official dress during the virtual meet. Each members had to create a cover letter and resume, complete a job application, and then actually go through the interview process. Judges scored them throughout their interview based on each of these things.

The Bradford-UVCC FFA is very proud of these three members for their dedication and hard work towards this contest. They have gained a lot of experience for their futures and are a great example for the younger students. The next competition our FFA will be competing in is the public speaking contest and the members competing are very excited to participate.

