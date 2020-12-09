Versailles FFA hosts local toy drive

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy drive and is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches, conducting a new toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the church.

The Versailles FFA has worked with the Versailles Council of Churches for several years. The new toys that are distributed through the Council of Churches serve from babies through age of 16. These toys will be collected in various barrels that are listed below within the Versailles area. Any extra new toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St. Denis Catholic Church, Rustic Hope, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, St. Vincent DePaul and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we will only be collecting new toys this year, and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. Donations can be made now through Dec. 14.

The drop off spots include: St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA, and Versailles Schools Cafetorium.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches or to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Rd. Versailles, Ohio 45380. Please join us in making the holiday season brighter for all of Darke County and local children.

Jackie Briscoe (middle), owner of Kaup Pharmacy, is shown with a box full of Melissa and Doug toys to be donated to the toy drive sponsored by Versailles FFA. Briscoe is shown with Versailles FFA members Cayla Batten and Sara Cavin. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5528.jpg Jackie Briscoe (middle), owner of Kaup Pharmacy, is shown with a box full of Melissa and Doug toys to be donated to the toy drive sponsored by Versailles FFA. Briscoe is shown with Versailles FFA members Cayla Batten and Sara Cavin. Provided photo