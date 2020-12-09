Greenville BPW Club coupon booklets for sale

GREENVILLE — Just in time for your holiday shopping, The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club has the perfect gift.

The club was looking for a way to help our small businesses who have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions and the Greenville Business and Professional Women needed a new and creative fundraiser to replace some of the fundraising events they have been unable to hold this year, which include their annual Chicken BBQ Dinner and Breakfast with Santa.

The club has partnered with small businesses to produce a coupon booklet with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund for young women of Darke County. Use them yourself as you do your holiday shopping or give them as gifts for your hairdresser, teachers, secret Santas, and so forth. They also are the perfect stocking stuffer for any shopper in your family.

The coupon books are $15 each and contain 25 coupons for use at various local businesses including Merle Norman, Hot Head Burritos, The Coffee Pot, JT’s Brew & Grill, Swift Gilly, Johnston Chiropractic, The Merchant House, Readmore’s Hallmark, Dairy King, Happily Ever Co., Wieland Jewelers, Youniques, The Natural Path, Essential Oils, Inside/Out Coaching, The Flower Patch, Sharps Tavern, Chillz Frozen Yogurt, Teal Dog Boutique, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, McBo’s Lanes, Shelly’s Antiques & Décor, Kangen Water (Karen Sink) and Double M Diner. Most of the coupons are good for the entire year.

The books will be available for purchase at Merle Norman, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Shelly’s Antiques and Home Décor, and Swift Gilly’s Boutique or you can contact any BPW Club Member.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. For questions or more information please contact Deb Niekamp at 419-305-2178 or dsniekamp@gmail.com or see the club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club for more information.