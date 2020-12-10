DCP Winter Wonderland a success

GREENVILLE — On the weekend of Dec. 4 through 6, Darke County Parks held its 13th annual Winter Wonderland luminary event.

This year a special COVID-safe drive-thru took place at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. The event was a huge success with more than 500 vehicles making their way around the loop. Over 500 luminaries lit the drive-thru path that featured several displays, including candy land, forest gnomes, fairy lights, Santa’s elves, and even Santa himself. Many children left letters to Santa in his mailbox. Children shouted hello as they passed by, promising that they had been good.

DCP would like to thank all of the organizations that participated in the annual Wayne Nichols Memorial Snowman Decorating Contest including Rehmert’s Kawasaki Ktm, Stelvideo Junior Grange #216, Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, Denlinger Home Solutions LLC, and Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center Foundation.

This year, the contest voting was determined by “likes” on Facebook. Though Stelvideo Junior Grange put up an impressive performance with over 230 votes, it was Rehmert’s Kawasaki Ktm that crossed the finish line with 264 votes. DCP staff would also like to thank all of the volunteers that came out to prep, take part in the event, and tear down. This event could not happen without the help of many hard-working volunteers.

As with most events in 2020, plans changed frequently with COVID cases steadily increasing. DCP felt that drive-thru only was the best option to keep the public safe. Plans for next year’s event are underway and DCP hopes to bring back both the new auto tour and the classic luminary-lit walking path through the woods. Stay up to date on the planning of all events by following Darke County Parks on Facebook and Instagram or by visiting darkecountyparks.org

Darke County Parks’ annual Winter Wonderland luminary event was a great success, with more than 500 vehicles driving through. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Luminary-Success-2020.jpg Darke County Parks’ annual Winter Wonderland luminary event was a great success, with more than 500 vehicles driving through. Provided photo