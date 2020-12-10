Financial Achievement Services to host Christmas Card Drive

GREENVILLE — The team at Financial Achievement Services invites the community to participate in its Christmas Card Drive for residents at the Brethren Retirement Community. The card drive aims to bring holiday cheer to the residents who have faced a uniquely challenging and isolating year.

FAS recognizes that many older adults have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19, especially those in care facilities. Even if they have family in the area, they may not be able to enjoy their company during the holiday season due to visitor restrictions or health concerns. The FAS team hopes that collecting Christmas cards for the residents is a way to provide a small connection and let them know people are thinking of them.

“We are very passionate about community reinvestment at FAS, and our team supports the missions of numerous local non-profits, including the Brethren Retirement Community” said Matt Arnold, president of Financial Achievement Services. “We are very happy to be partnering with the BRC to help bring a little bit of Christmas joy to the residents who are facing loneliness due to the pandemic.”

Christmas cards for the card drive may be handmade or store bought, and should be addressed generically (e.g., Dear BRC Resident). Creating handmade cards is a great craft activity for parents to do with kids; however, please do not use loose glitter or glitter on glue. Pre-mixed “glitter glue” is acceptable. Please do not enclose or attach candy to the cards.

Cards can be turned in to the FAS office at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville, OH 45331. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a special mailbox at the entrance for after-hours drop-offs.

Anyone wishing to participate should turn in their cards to the FAS office by Monday, Dec. 21. The cards will then be delivered to the Brethren Retirement Community and distributed to residents by the BRC staff.

Financial Achievement Services President Matt Arnold has been a member of the BRC Board of Directors since 2005, and the FAS team supports the mission of this community organization through their annual charity gala each year. Financial Achievement Services, Inc. is committed to being a leading independent financial services firm driven by a team of caring professionals partnering with clients to navigate life’s experiences. Learn more about Financial Achievement Services’ mission, team, and community reinvestment by visiting www.teamfas.com

