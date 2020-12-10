Wreaths Across America coming to Greenville Dec. 19

GREENVILLE — Greenville Union Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 19, joining more than 2,100 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, local businesses and volunteers have donated over 1,240 wreaths to place on the headstones of our fallen service members at Greenville Union Cemetery in Greenville, Ohio. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

The public is invited to take part in this patriotic event Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Greenville Union Cemetery. The ceremony begins at noon and laying of the wreaths immediately follow. The ceremony will be dedicated to all branches of the military and first responders. Due to the high volume of wreaths this year, volunteers are much needed. This event is an outdoor activity, and social distancing and masks will be encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be available. Ceremonial wreath layers from last year will hand off ceremonial wreaths to selected veterans given the honors for 2020.

Local veterans representing their branches of service include: Craig Jenkinson and Steve Black – Army; Charles Shields and Bob Birt – Marines; Christina Eberst Nehring and Robin Meinerding – Air Force; Rich Hadden and Jason Winterrowd – Coast Guard; Andrew Bryant and Richard Grow – Navy; Thomas Pittman (Air Force, ret.) and Mike Wise (Navy) will be representing the Merchant Marines; and Shannon Fritz (City of Greenville Fire Dept.) will be representing First Responders. Sandra King and Kathy Hoblit Bowen will be representing our MIA/POWs. Kathy will be honoring her father Donald Hoblit. Hoblit was in the U.S. Army and captured at Battle of the Bulge. He was released at the end of World War II.

Others participating in the ceremony will be Chris Rehmert (Army, ret.), Boy Scouts 134, Starranne Wise (Army, ret.) playing taps and Color Guard Units from Versailles and Hollansburg. Fort GreeneVille DAR members, along with Cemetery Superintendant Tracy Tryon, have documented 1,552 veterans buried at Greenville Union Cemetery. A listing is available for the public to review. It is encouraged to review the listing to make sure no Veteran is forgotten.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission to Remember, Honor, Teach is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,100 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.

An official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, Greenville Union Cemetery will join more than 2,100 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_cemetary-DAR.jpg An official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, Greenville Union Cemetery will join more than 2,100 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Provided photo The public is invited to take part in this patriotic event Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Greenville Union Cemetery, lead by the Fort GreeneVille DAR, with local veterans representing their branches of service. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_wreaths-DAR.jpg The public is invited to take part in this patriotic event Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Greenville Union Cemetery, lead by the Fort GreeneVille DAR, with local veterans representing their branches of service. Provided photo

Fort GreeneVille DAR to lead ceremony