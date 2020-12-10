Different ways to give to the Christmas Drive

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Christmas Drive is off to a good start, but is running a bit behind last year so the donations of generous givers are greatly needed.

Community Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer reports that the drive has collected a total of $13,933.77 to date from all sources. The receipts from the different “bell ringing” locations have totaled $9,963.77 and business donations have totaled $1,725. Private donations from individuals are at $2,245.

The Christmas Drive helps support the good work of the Salvation Army, the Grace Resurrection Community Center, the FISH Choice Pantry, Community Unity and the food banks in Ansonia, Arcanum and Castine. Besides giving at the various locations around the area, donations can also be made to the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” by mailing them to the Greenville National Bank, P.O. Box 190, Greenville, OH 45331 or by dropping off a donation to Treasurer Mike Boyer at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank.

For those who would prefer to give online, you may donate through a GoFundMe page. Donations are typically 100 percent tax deductible and recipients are charged a small fee (2.9 percent + $0.30 per transaction) to cover processing and the secure transfer of funds. Donors may go to https://bit.ly/3n5DEfL or gofundme.com and then click on “Search” to find the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive.” They would then click on “Donate Now” and give through Paypal or a credit card. Donors can choose “Other” and leave the box blank if they would rather not leave a tip.

All donations of any amount given in any way are greatly appreciated. Any questions about the Christmas Drive can be directed to Co-Chairman Frank Marchal at 937-569-1439.