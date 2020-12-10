Give ‘Poultry Days’ chicken for Christmas

VERSAILLES — The next best thing to waking up Christmas morning is imagining a cooler filled with delicious Poultry Days chicken under the tree. The Poultry Days Holiday Special of 20 chicken halves (no sides) will continue until Jan. 4. For added fun, one lucky purchaser will receive free sides for his or her cooler.

Purchase your cooler before Jan. 4 for only $145. Because chicken prices are rising, the price will increase to $150 after Jan. 4, 2021. Purchase now and pick up at the festival. Place an order at versaillespoultrydays.com

This year, Poultry Days organizers heard patrons loud and clear, and there will be a separate pick up location for all bulk orders. Those who order in bulk will receive hot delicious chicken and no waiting in the main drive-thru. While the governor’s orders are anyone’s guess, Poultry Days will guarantee its sales. If the chicken is not served, then patrons will receive a full refund.

Established in 1952, the 70th annual Poultry Days Festival is planned for June 11 to 13, 2021. Details for bulk delivery will be announced in early 2021. We are happy to answer any chicken questions at vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Festival details can be found at versaillespoultrydays.com or follow us on Facebook.

The next best thing to waking up Christmas morning is imagining a cooler filled with delicious Poultry Days chicken under the tree. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Poultry-Days-Boring-Christmas-Photo.jpg The next best thing to waking up Christmas morning is imagining a cooler filled with delicious Poultry Days chicken under the tree. Provided photo