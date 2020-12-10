Local briefs

Noah Back performing Dec. 20

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, is pleased to have Noah Back as part of its worship service on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to be a part of this special Christmas Praise Celebration. Back is a young local entertainer from West Alexandria who first started performing in public at the age of 12. He has sung in Greenville over 30 times and besides performing at restaurants, festivals, fairs, coffee houses, concert venues and churches, he does many private events. A love offering will be taken during the special service which will include congregational singing, communion and a meditation. For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.

Seminarian Fund seeks support

DARKE COUNTY — Last year, 20 local individuals pursuing religious vocations in the Catholic Church received $1,000 scholarships in support of their studies. Recipients included 17 men studying for the priesthood and 3 women studying to be religious sisters. Awards were provided by the North Deaneries Seminarian Fund of the Darke County Foundation and given to individuals from the Sidney and St. Mary’s deaneries of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Fund founders Melvin and Mary Ann Stucke of Versailles, encourage the community to contribute to this fund. The Stuckes will match any gift up to $300. One hundred percent of donations go directly to the scholarship awards.

Donors may make a tax-deductible donation to the fund by writing a check to the Darke County Foundation (memo: Seminarian Fund). Mail to: Darke County Foundation, P.O. Box 438, Greenville, OH 45331. For more information, contact Melvin Stucke at 937-423-5991.