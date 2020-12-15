Court hears Bowman’s motion to suppress

GREENVILLE — Murder suspect Richard M. Bowman, 58, of Mississiniwa Township, appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday for a suppression hearing. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided, with Darke County Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby and Bowman’s attorney Alex Pendl present.

Bowman was arrested on June 26 for the alleged murder of Teresa Bowman, his wife. The victim, age 60, was pronounced dead at the couple’s home on Disher Road, Darke County on Apr. 24, 2020.

Through a series of court appearances, Bowman’s bond was modified to $100,000 on Aug. 5, and he was released from jail on bond shortly after. Bowman is currently following court ordered pre-trial supervision measures set in place by the adult probation department.

The suppression hearing on Monday was called in reference to a motion to suppress evidence submitted by Bowman’s attorney. Pendl argued that the court possessed audio files that were unlawfully aquired throughout the course of Bowman’s case. The court deemed that the process used to aquire the files was in violation of the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article 1, Section 10, of the Ohio Constitution. As a result, the audio files were deemed inadmissible.

Bowman, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial Feb. 1 through 5.

Charged with murder of wife

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

