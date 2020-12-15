Civil War veterans honored at Greenville Union Cemetery

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenville Union Cemetery Supervisor, Tracy Tryon, held graveside dedications for four Civil War Veterans at Greenville Union Cemetery. The four Veterans were Charles Rarick, William Ryan, George Farrar, and John Hughes.

While DAR members were documenting Veterans graves over the summer at the cemetery, it was found that two Civil War Veterans never had grave markers and two other markers needed replaced. DAR member Caroline Petitjean assisted the cemetery by submitting government-issued marker applications to Washington D.C. and all four Civil War markers were approved.

Charles W. Rarrick served in the Civil War in CO H 100 Indiana Infantry. He was a Private in the Union Army and listing August 28, 1862 and mustard out June 8, 1865. He was born December 9, 1844 and died October 31, 1924 he participated in 30 battles and escaped injured. After the war he became a teacher and later attended medical school. He began his medical practice in 1883 in Greenville. His parents were Phillip and Sarah Rarrick.

William H. Ryan served in the Civil War in CO B 152 Regt Ohio Infantry. He was a Private in the Union Army. Ryan enlisted May 2, 1864 and died May 23, 1864 in a hospital at New Creek, Virginia (now West Virginia) probably of disease. He was one of four brothers who served in the war. Two brothers, Frank and Daniel, survived and are also buried at Greenville Union Cemetery. John, the older brother, died April 11, 1864 at a Confederate prison at Danville, Virginia. They were the sons of Rudolph and Ellen Ryan.

George D. Farrar served in the Civil War in CO I 94th Ohio Infantry as a 1st Lieutenant in the Union Army enlisting August 6, 1862 and mustering out June 6, 1863. He was born November 12, 1841 and died October 4, 1919. Farrar fought in the battles of Chaplin Hills in Kentucky and the Battle of Stones River in Middle, Tennessee. After the war he worked as a printer in Texas for several years. Farrar died of tuberculosis from exposure to carbon-based ink. His parents are Josiah and Eliza Farrar.

John G. Hughes served in the Civil War in the 1st Ohio Infantry as a Major in the Union Army. He enlisted April 16, 1861 and mustering out August 16, 1861. Hughes was born 1821 in Ireland and died 1875. On April 19, 1861, his regiment moved to Washington D.C. to defend the city. On July 21, 1861, his regiment covered the Army’s retreat to Washington after the Battle of Bull Run. John and his family moved from Montgomery County to Darke County by 1870. Hughes was a tailor by trade on the 1870 census. John also served in the Mexican war as a 1st Lieutenant 1st Ohio VOL Infantry from May 30, 1846 to November 10, 1846, and as a Captain 2nd Ohio VOL Infantry from August 7, 1847 to July 7, 1848.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter would like to thank all those involved in setting the new grave markers and to Tracy Tryon for all his assistance during this project.

Fort GreeneVille DAR members Caroline Petitjean, Helen Wright, and Debbie Nisonger, with Greenville Union Cemetery Supervisor Tracy Tryon, marking the gravesite of Civil War veteran George D. Farrar. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Farrar-3-with-stone-crre-2-.jpg Fort GreeneVille DAR members Caroline Petitjean, Helen Wright, and Debbie Nisonger, with Greenville Union Cemetery Supervisor Tracy Tryon, marking the gravesite of Civil War veteran George D. Farrar. Provided photo One of four brothers who served in the war, William H. Ryan served as a Private in the Union Army, CO B 152 Regt Ohio Infantry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Ryan-stone-crre.jpg One of four brothers who served in the war, William H. Ryan served as a Private in the Union Army, CO B 152 Regt Ohio Infantry. Provided photo John G. Hughes served in the Civil War in the 1st Ohio Infantry as a Major in the Union Army, and also served in the Mexican war as a 1st Lieutenant 1st Ohio VOL Infantry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Hughes-stone-crre-3-.jpg John G. Hughes served in the Civil War in the 1st Ohio Infantry as a Major in the Union Army, and also served in the Mexican war as a 1st Lieutenant 1st Ohio VOL Infantry. Provided photo Charles W. Rarrick served in the Civil War as a Private in the Union Army, CO H 100 Indiana Infantry. Having participated in 30 battles, he became a teacher after the war, and later, attended medical school. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Rarick-Stone-crre-2-.jpg Charles W. Rarrick served in the Civil War as a Private in the Union Army, CO H 100 Indiana Infantry. Having participated in 30 battles, he became a teacher after the war, and later, attended medical school. Provided photo