Four-vehicle accident closes road

GREENVILLE — A four-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 36 East on Tuesday morning resulted in no major injuries, but kept the roadway closed for nearly two hours.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the 5800 block of U.S. Route 36 East in reference to an injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon 1997 Ford F-150 driven by Nicholas Iacovelli, 30, of Greenville, was traveling westbound on US RT 36. Iacovelli’s vehicle traveled left of the center line sideswiping a red 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Jeanine Pearson, 48, of Greenville which was traveling eastbound.

Pearson’s vehicle was then struck by a red 2007 freight liner semi/tractor trailer driven by Lucas Snider, 40, of Fort Loramie, which was traveling westbound. Iacovelli continued westbound striking an eastbound maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Autaum Moore, 21, of Greenville. Iacovelli traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a fence and coming to rest in a yard.

Greenville Township Rescue treated and released all four occupants at the scene. Iacovelli was issued and citation for traveling left of the center line.

