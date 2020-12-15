Greenville police blotter

WARRANT

December 9, 1:19 p.m.: Greenville PD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which a known person with a warrant was riding in the passenger seat. Michael Hall was subsequently arrested on a warrant for an FTA for driving under suspension.

December 12, 2:02 p.m.: Danielle Cox was arrested on a warrant from Boone County, Kentucky for failing to appear in court on a receiving stolen property charge. Cox was transported to the Darke County jail where she awaits extradition.

THEFT

December 12, 9:44 a.m.: Greenville police received a report of a vehicle stolen in the 200 block of Ash Street. Police have a lead on a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

December 13, 10:25 a.m.: Police responded to CVS in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised officers of the male suspects clothing and look, and officers were able to locate Tejon Randall who, in addition to being cited for theft after admitting to stealing from CVS, was detained on a warrant for failing to appear in court on an original charge of theft unrelated to the CVS citation

December 14, 4:37 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Walgreen’s, 1000 East Main Street, in reference to a theft that had occurred at Ace Hardware, 1241 East Russ Road. Upon arrival, officers located James Brown, who had an active warrant out of Montgomery County for a probation violation. Brown was then detained for the warrant and issued a minor misdemeanor citation for theft.

TRESPASSING

December 12, 6:07 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located Ryan Acker, who had broken out two windows in the home and was still inside. Officers were able to remove Acker from the residence and he was issued a citation for aggravated burglary and transported to the Darke County jail.

TRAFFIC

December 12, 7:05 p.m.: An officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling eastbound on East Main Street turning on to Ohio Street. When officers attempted to conduct a stop, the vehicle sped up and the occupants eventually exited and ran into a field. Officers were unable to locate the occupants but found evidence within the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Gville-PD-0005-PRINT-2.jpg Advocate photo