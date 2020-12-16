Teen dead following Arcanum crash

ARCANUM — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Brookville teenager after the vehicle she was occupying crashed into a home near Arcanum.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue responded along with CareFlight, Darke County deputies, the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s Office to the intersection of Alternate State Route 49 East and Gordon Landis Road in reference to a serious injury crash involving a vehicle into a home.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2008 Ford Escape, driven by Breanne Groves, 20, of Brookville, was traveling southbound on Gordon Landis Road. Groves failed to yield to oncoming traffic resulting in her vehicle being struck in the passenger’s side area by a gray 2016 Ford F-250, driven by Barry Henninger, 72, of Arcanum which was traveling eastbound on Alt. State Route 49 East. Both vehicles traveled off the south side of the roadway into the front lawn of a private residence where the Ford Escape came to rest after striking an occupied home in the 7700 block of Alt. State Route 49 East.

Ms. Groves was mechanically extricated from her vehicle and treated on the scene, for what were described as serious injuries, by Arcanum Fire and Rescue prior to being transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. Her condition is listed as stable at this time. Ms. Groves’ front seat passenger, Brooke Groves, 19, of Brookville, was pronounced deceased after succumbing to her injuries at the scene. Mr. Henninger, as well as a resident of the home struck by the Ford Escape, was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Alternate State Route 49 East remained closed for several hours as members of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s office conducted their investigation into the crash. The home struck in the course of the crash is reported as having sustained heavy structural damage and, for the time being, will remain unlivable.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders survey the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Arcanum, in which a Brookville teenager lost her life. One driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_AF5.jpg First responders survey the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Arcanum, in which a Brookville teenager lost her life. One driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

