2021 Poultry Days to honor ‘champions’

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Poultry Days Board of Directors has announced the event’s theme for 2021: “A Village of Champions, Honoring Those Who Make Us Great!”

This theme is inspired by the many everyday “champions” who make up our community — first responders, healthcare workers, laborers and business owners, to name a few. Our area has farmers to feed us, teachers to educate the young, and military to protect our families. What would our village be without utility workers, postal employees, coaches and religious leaders? Look around and see our talented performing artists, musicians, athletes, and FFA members who contribute to our community’s success. Together, we all do our part to make Versailles great and it is time to celebrate our champions. Who would you consider a champion?

We would like to see participation from a wide variety of champions in the Grand Parade. So, think of your everyday champions and their accomplishments and let’s honor them. As usual, floats of all kinds are welcome to participate in the parade. The Poultry Days Board is counting on you to make the parade fun and exciting with the help of your creativity. The theme artwork is being drafted by Versailles native, Ben Bey, and will be released soon. Preparations for a successful Poultry Days 2021 are well underway.

This year’s Festival Chairman, Brent Pepple, has been on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for 8 years. Brent is employed at Midmark as a Senior Engineering Manager. He is a 2006 graduate of Versailles High School, earning his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Wright State University. Brent resides in Versailles with his wife Emily (Frey), and sons Tate and Callen. Emily also served on the Poultry Days Committee for three years. The Pepples are excited for a safe and enjoyable festival for all.

The Versailles 70th Annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 11, 12, and 13, 2021. As one of Ohio’s oldest festivals, this event celebrates the area’s poultry-producing history. The board welcomes everyone to visit Versailles and enjoy the festival. Registration information for Miss Chick and other festival events will be posted as available at www.versaillespoultrydays.com