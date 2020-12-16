There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main Street in Greenville. The theme for the service will be “Christmas Bizarre.” The program will include congregational singing, special readings, a meditation and special music by Kandee Combs. The church is pleased to once again have gifted, local musician Joseph Helfrich (shown) taking part. The program will also include the skit “A Merry, Covid Christmas.” Everyone is invited to take part in this inspirational time to reflect on the gift of God’s Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ. For more information, the church’s minister, Jim Morehouse, may be contacted at 937-547-1557.

There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main Street in Greenville. The theme for the service will be “Christmas Bizarre.” The program will include congregational singing, special readings, a meditation and special music by Kandee Combs. The church is pleased to once again have gifted, local musician Joseph Helfrich (shown) taking part. The program will also include the skit “A Merry, Covid Christmas.” Everyone is invited to take part in this inspirational time to reflect on the gift of God’s Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ. For more information, the church’s minister, Jim Morehouse, may be contacted at 937-547-1557. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_helfrich.jpg There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main Street in Greenville. The theme for the service will be “Christmas Bizarre.” The program will include congregational singing, special readings, a meditation and special music by Kandee Combs. The church is pleased to once again have gifted, local musician Joseph Helfrich (shown) taking part. The program will also include the skit “A Merry, Covid Christmas.” Everyone is invited to take part in this inspirational time to reflect on the gift of God’s Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ. For more information, the church’s minister, Jim Morehouse, may be contacted at 937-547-1557. Provided photo