In years past, Versailles FFA would go to Versailles Heath Care Center on a monthly basis to visit with the residents, give them snacks, and complete activities. Due to COVID-19, the FFA members are unable to come in contact with the residents, but Versailles FFA has continued to do special activities for the staff and residents. On Dec. 14 the Versailles FFA delivered Christmas Trees ornament craft bags for the residents to make on their own and snack bags that contained cookies, party mix and cheese, and meat and crackers for the residents. In addition, Versailles FFA dropped off cases of apples, pears and oranges to be shared with the residents. Christmas cookies and a vegetable pizza were delivered for the staff to share as a thank you for their continued efforts during COVID-19. Shown is Kim Fair, activity Director at Versailles Health Care Center, alongside Versailles FFA members that assisted (left to right): Maggie McGlinch, Danica York, Laura Wuebker, Jeremiah Wagner and Emma Middendorf.

In years past, Versailles FFA would go to Versailles Heath Care Center on a monthly basis to visit with the residents, give them snacks, and complete activities. Due to COVID-19, the FFA members are unable to come in contact with the residents, but Versailles FFA has continued to do special activities for the staff and residents. On Dec. 14 the Versailles FFA delivered Christmas Trees ornament craft bags for the residents to make on their own and snack bags that contained cookies, party mix and cheese, and meat and crackers for the residents. In addition, Versailles FFA dropped off cases of apples, pears and oranges to be shared with the residents. Christmas cookies and a vegetable pizza were delivered for the staff to share as a thank you for their continued efforts during COVID-19. Shown is Kim Fair, activity Director at Versailles Health Care Center, alongside Versailles FFA members that assisted (left to right): Maggie McGlinch, Danica York, Laura Wuebker, Jeremiah Wagner and Emma Middendorf. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG_1199-1-.jpg In years past, Versailles FFA would go to Versailles Heath Care Center on a monthly basis to visit with the residents, give them snacks, and complete activities. Due to COVID-19, the FFA members are unable to come in contact with the residents, but Versailles FFA has continued to do special activities for the staff and residents. On Dec. 14 the Versailles FFA delivered Christmas Trees ornament craft bags for the residents to make on their own and snack bags that contained cookies, party mix and cheese, and meat and crackers for the residents. In addition, Versailles FFA dropped off cases of apples, pears and oranges to be shared with the residents. Christmas cookies and a vegetable pizza were delivered for the staff to share as a thank you for their continued efforts during COVID-19. Shown is Kim Fair, activity Director at Versailles Health Care Center, alongside Versailles FFA members that assisted (left to right): Maggie McGlinch, Danica York, Laura Wuebker, Jeremiah Wagner and Emma Middendorf. Provided photo