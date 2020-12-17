Fort GreeneVille DAR decorates trees

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the America Revolutions decorated Christmas trees at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center and the Garst Museum.

The Garst Museum tree is located in the military room on the 2nd floor. The military tree was decorated by Diane Brittenham, Linda Riley, and Regent Brenda Arnett.

The Shawnee Prairie Nature Center tree is located at the entrance of the Nature Center and was decorated by Helen Wright, Shirley Hughes, Debbie Nisonger, and Karen Burkett.

The decorated Christmas trees at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center are available for viewing throughout the holiday season. To view the trees online, visit the Darke County Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/darkecountyparks.

Members of the Fort GreeneVille DAR take time to decorate a Christmas tree located at the entrance of the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_DAR-Shawnee-Nature-tree.jpg Members of the Fort GreeneVille DAR take time to decorate a Christmas tree located at the entrance of the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center.