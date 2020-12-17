NMPL thanks you for support

NEW MADISON — The world has been a bit weird in 2020, but one thing remains — the goodness of people.

I remember last winter when our patrons were worried about the safety of our staff as the COVID-19 virus began to seep into Ohio. When we reopened in late spring, patrons sent us gifts of hand sanitizer and snacks to keep us going. We never had a group visit us, whether it was book club members or visitors meeting with their insurance brokers, that they didn’t stop to thank us for our time. Then there are those faithful followers on Facebook & Instagram who took the time to notice our efforts and like our posts.

While these might seem like simple acts, they have supported us through the mayhem, through the uncertainty, and through the anxiety. We all appreciate these messages, gifts, and words of thanks. We miss our patrons when they cannot be here. We miss the sound of giggling pre-schoolers. We miss the buzz of afterschool with tweens and teens. We miss those whom we have lost over the past few months.

Because of the rise in cases during this third wave of the pandemic, we will not celebrate with an open house for the holidays this year, but we will strive to be here to serve the needs of our patrons and citizens in ways that keep both them and our staff safe. As always, if you have concerns or questions, call 937-996-1741 and ask for Brenda or email me at brenda@mynmpl.org.

New Madison Public Library (NMPL) is closed to the public at this time, but we are staffed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call to make an appointment for curbside pickup or for curbside copies and faxes. The Bookdrop is open 24/7 for any returns. Also, remember that we have thousands of digital titles available. For the latest updates, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Mask up or stay home, but stay healthy so that you can get back to the library soon!

All of us at NMPL wish you a Happy Christmas and a joyful 2021.