Bradford-UVCC FFA recognizes member and SAE Project

BRADFORD — For the month of December, our officer team had a hard time picking just two members to highlight for the month and for their SAE’s. We have a lot of hard working kids in our FFA who strive to do and be their best everyday.

Devon Hawes is our member of the month. Devon is a freshman in the Bradford-UVCC FFA chapter. He recently put a lot of time into practicing and competing in the Job Interview contest. He is currently practicing to compete in an upcoming Public Speaking contest where he will recite the FFA Creed and answer questions about it. He has spent a lot of early mornings in the classroom, striving to be the best he can in these competitions. It takes a lot of dedication and commitment to be willing to come in early before school, when a lot of kids are still sleeping, and Devon has been doing it two days a week, every week. He is also really involved in the classroom and is super excited about learning how to start up an SAE. He is hoping to begin an SAE project that involves cattle. The true excitement that Devon has towards the FFA and the things we do is something that one sees the minute he walks into the room. He radiates good energy and the qualities of an outstanding FFA member. Devon definitely has a bright future in the FFA.

Our SAE spotlight for the month of December is Justin Bryan, a senior. He has an ongoing SAE that he has been working with for four years. He starts his SAE every spring, around May. Because he lives in town, Justin decided to start up a garden. He wanted to emphasize that FFA isn’t just about animals. He usually plants green beans, peas, tomatoes, peppers, and sometimes jalapenos, pumpkin, and watermelon. Once he gets everything planted, he spends about two hours a week monitoring the plants, making sure they have the necessary water requirements, pulling weeds if needed, and picking any plants that are ready. Around October, he will start to harvest most of the plants in his garden. Depending on his yield each year, he will sometimes make salsa out of the ingredients he grew and give it out to friends and family. Justin has put a lot of hard work into his SAE over the years and he deserves every bit of this recognition.

Congratulations to Devon and Justin for their dedication and hard work!

President Alexis Barhorst and Bradford FFA-UVCC member of the month, Devon Hawes. Pictured are some of the plants from Justin Bryan's SAE garden project, which has included green beans, peas, tomatoes, peppers, and sometimes jalapenos, pumpkin, and watermelon.